Closure on portions of Interstate 84 Exit 168 in Jerome County on May 5

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Weather permitting, controlled blasting is expected to occur the night of Wednesday, May 5. near Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome.

This is part of the Idaho Transportation Department’s (ITD) interstate rehabilitation project that has been underway since May of last year to provide a smoother and safer roadway.

For the safety of drivers, traffic must be stopped in the surrounding area while blasting occurs within the ITD right of way. Traffic on I-84 will not be impacted, but drivers will not be able to take the eastbound off-ramp at Exit 168 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as it will be closed. A section of South Lincoln Road will also be closed during this time.

Carefully controlled blasting is necessary for the construction of a new stormwater pond in the area.

“This operation will have a brief impact to traffic,” stated ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé. “We are prepared for a closure of three hours but may be able to open the roadways sooner than that.”

After blasting, crews will ensure the roadway is safe and free of all debris before reopening to traffic.

Dillé explains that the timing of this work is very important.

“We have to blast during daylight hours, but we are very conscious of the impact it will have on drivers, which is why we are blasting in the evening after peak hours.”

ITD is asking motorists to consider alternate routes while this activity is underway. Electronic message boards and signage will be placed in the area in advance of the event.

Western Construction of Boise is the general contractor on this project that is expected to be complete in July.

