Advertisement

Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead

Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.

Idaho State Police says seven vehicles were involved in the crash along Highway 51 south of town. Idaho State Police has released view details but said Lisa Holland and Laurie Bloomquist died at the scene.

Daniel Holland, Armenda Valdez, Meyer, and Zandes were all transported to St. Luke’s Elmore in Mountain Home. 

A child was transported to St. Luke’s in Boise but passed away on Sunday.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Both lanes of travel on SH51 were blocked for four hours. The lanes have reopened.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Multiple fire and rescue agencies in the Wood River Valley battled flames early Tuesday morning...
$5,000 reward offered for information on downtown Hailey building fire
A fire in Twin Falls has displaced one family
Townhouse fire displaces family

Latest News

Drivers in the Magic Valley and parts of Eastern Idaho are paying about the same to fill up as...
Treasure Valley, panhandle pump prices jump
Crowd sizes are starting to return to normal at the Magic Valley Speedway.
Crowd sizes are starting to return to normal at the Magic Valley Speedway.
Sun Valley Resort is hiring seasonal, part-time, and full-time promotions
Sun Valley Resort is now hiring for summer
Traffic on I-84 will not be impacted, but drivers will not be able to take the eastbound off...
Closure on portions of Interstate 84 Exit 168 in Jerome County on May 5