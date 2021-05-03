Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.

Idaho State Police says seven vehicles were involved in the crash along Highway 51 south of town. Idaho State Police has released view details but said Lisa Holland and Laurie Bloomquist died at the scene.

Daniel Holland, Armenda Valdez, Meyer, and Zandes were all transported to St. Luke’s Elmore in Mountain Home.

A child was transported to St. Luke’s in Boise but passed away on Sunday.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Both lanes of travel on SH51 were blocked for four hours. The lanes have reopened.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

