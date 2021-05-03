Advertisement

Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials say human remains were found in two of the three bears euthanized after they were suspected of attacking and killing a woman near Durango in southwestern Colorado.

The 39-year-old woman was found dead Friday.

Authorities suspected a rare bear attack because of the mauling of her body along with bear scat and hair found at the scene.

A 10-year-old female black bear and two yearling cubs found nearby were killed because of their suspected involvement and because they were believed to likely attack again.

Initial examinations of their bodies showed they were healthy but more tests are being conducted.

