Magic Valley represented in trade mission to Mexico

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gov. Brad Little’s trade mission to Mexico was conducted virtually as a result of COVID-19, but the goal of strengthening trade between Idaho businesses and Mexico remained the same.

Propelling current and fostering new relationships between Idaho businesses and Mexico was a point of emphasis throughout the mission.

Gov. Little spoke to the role of Mexico as a key trade partner for the Gem State, noting Mexico accounted for the purchase of $224.2 million worth of Idaho products in 2020.

“Our fourth largest trading partner is Mexico, which makes sense because other than Canada, the freight from Idaho to Mexico is shorter than it is anywhere else,” said Governor Little.

The Idaho companies who participated represented a variety of industries ranging from dairy and beef to real estate and aerospace.

The Magic Valley was heavily represented with Thousand Springs from Buhl, Agrabeef from Rupert, Glanbia from Twin Falls and High Desert Milk from Burley among the many local entities who participated.

According to Gov. Little, this is further evidence of demand for Idaho’s high-quality agricultural commodities.

“Look at how much value we add to products in the Magic Valley alone,” said Governor Little. “We have the most sophisticated yogurt plant in the world. Mountain State’s oilseed has over 40,000 acres of farm products and those oil seeds are going all over the world.”

Gov. Little stressed Idaho businesses’ willingness and ability to adapt to changing times and technologies has put them in the position to provide for the worldwide demand of Idaho products.

