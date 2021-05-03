Advertisement

May Marathon Challenge is underway in Magic Valley

Twin Falls Public Library encouraging people to get outside and read
The Twin Falls Public Library is moving their Ready, Set, Kindergarten program virtual this year.
The Twin Falls Public Library(Jake Brasil)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the pandemic, many people were stuck inside, not able to enjoy the spoils of the Magic Valley. Twin Falls Public Library has a plan to help reverse that this summer.

The May Marathon Challenge is to run, walk or read a combined 262 minutes during the month.

“We’re coming into spring. People are finally being able to kind of get outside after the winter,” says Library Program Specialist CJ Rasmusson, “so we thought we’d tie that into getting out, get moving, get reading, and just kind of back out into the world.”

While the challenge is open to anyone, the Children’s Librarian Kasi Allen knows kids are naturally inclined to move, and she hopes as many kids as possible are involved in the marathon.

“We’re always telling kids that there are tons of different types of reading, just because your teacher has told you to read a certain kind of material that doesn’t mean you can’t listen to audiobooks or read magazines,” says Allen. “It’s a great way to move your body and get reading in at the same time, listening to audiobooks while you’re running or walking with your family.”

Participants can track their progress using the ReaderZone app, using code db19c, which will enter them for prize drawings at the end of the month.

While the grand prize hasn’t been chosen yet, past prizes have included free meals from local restaurants, event tickets and season passes for Magic Valley parks.

“Our reading challenges are really popular with families especially families with lots of kids,” says Allen, “mom can get on the app and just log every kid’s reading that day the kids can get prizes, it’s a good incentive. And we find that kids want to read anyway so getting a prize for something they want to do is great.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
After losing his father to cancer, Andrew Carter returned to college and had his best season yet.
Gooding graduate loses father to cancer, then earns all-conference honors
Multiple fire and rescue agencies in the Wood River Valley battled flames early Tuesday morning...
$5,000 reward offered for information on downtown Hailey building fire