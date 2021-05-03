Advertisement

Oregon Gov. defends decision to increase COVID restrictions

FILE - In this May 12, 2011, file photo, the Oregon Capitol is shown surrounded by spring...
FILE - In this May 12, 2011, file photo, the Oregon Capitol is shown surrounded by spring blossoms in Salem, Ore.(Don Ryan | AP)
By SARA CLINE
Published: May. 3, 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to implement further restrictions in one-third of Oregon’s counties, saying that for the second week in a row, the state leads the nation with the fastest-growing infection rate and that she is “gravely concerned” about hospital capacity.

In an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus, restaurants in 15 counties closed indoor dining on Friday and significant capacity reductions were implemented in the gym, indoor sports facilities and indoor entertainment space.

This week, the Oregon Health Authority reported that the state recorded its fifth straight week where cases have increased by 20% more.

