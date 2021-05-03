Advertisement

Reclaim Idaho proposes plan for K-12 education funding

By Candice Hare
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reclaim Idaho has filed the Quality Education Act with the Idaho Secretary of State. The ballot initiative aims to boose kindergarten through 12th-grade funding by over $2 million annually.

Via this initiative, taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans would be used as sources of public education funding. According to Reclaim Idaho, no new taxes on anyone with an annual income under $250,000.

“We’re losing teachers. They’re leaving the state, and we’re also losing a lot of our strongest programs things like career technical training, full-day kindergarten, arts, music and drama,” said Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville. “We desperately need to invest in our schools.”

Reclaim Idaho is currently preparing a lawsuit against Idaho’s new ballot initiative law. Should they prevail in court, the group plans to hit the ground running with a signature drive to get the Quality Education Act on the ballot immediately thereafter.

