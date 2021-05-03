St. Luke’s mobile vaccine bus hitting the road to vulnerable populations

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —St. Luke’s is hitting the road to help deliver vaccines to less populated areas.

The hospital system has a retrofitted RV set up to provided hundreds of daily coronavirus vaccines with no appointments necessary. It says its goal is to reach regions “hardest hit by coronavirus, areas where vulnerable populations live and work, and communities where access to the vaccine has been more limited.”

“Idaho is a rural state and many of our communities are isolated. People there haven’t had the same access to the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s why we’re taking the vaccine to them,” said Scott Milner, St. Luke’s senior director of pharmacy. “We see this new mobile unit as another layer to our vaccination strategy and a way to improve convenience and address some of the racial, economic and health inequities we’ve seen worsen due to COVID-19.”

St. Luke’s will also take vaccinations to large workplaces such as factories and food processing plants, including Chobani in Twin Falls on May 7.

The mobile unit schedule and updates can be found on here.

