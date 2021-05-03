Sun Valley Resort is now hiring for summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the ski season in the rear-view mirror Sun Valley Resort is looking to the summer and are now hiring.

Sun Valley Resort is currently looking for seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions. There are openings in a wide range of retail, food and beverage, recreation, and hospitality jobs.

Sun Valley Resort offers many benefits for those looking to enjoy the outdoors year-round.

Those worried about rent and housing also should know that they recently invested in employee housing that starts around $10 a day.

“Our brand-new housing that’s stunning, I mean they did a fantastic job,” said Justin Cambier, director of hospitality at Sun Valley Resort. “You know, be able to live in this beautiful area where you’re able to go mountain biking, hiking, fishing just out your back door of the employee housing. Along with our new employee restaurant that was built, it just offers a great place, live, and enjoy the outdoors in Sun Valley.”

If you’re looking to apply for a position at Sun Valley Resort visit their website at sunvalley.com/jobs.

