Advertisement

Treasure Valley, panhandle pump prices jump

But Magic Valley, Eastern Idaho prices hold steady this week
Drivers in the Magic Valley and parts of Eastern Idaho are paying about the same to fill up as...
Drivers in the Magic Valley and parts of Eastern Idaho are paying about the same to fill up as a week ago.(Pixabay)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —At first glance, Idaho gas prices were stable this week, with the state average increasing by just two cents.

But things were much more volatile at the local level, with significant price jumps in some areas and little or no movement in others.

In the Treasure Valley, it’s about four cents more expensive per gallon to fill up this week, and anywhere from five to seven cents more in the Panhandle. Meanwhile, drivers in the Magic Valley and parts of Eastern Idaho are paying about the same to fill up as a week ago.

Idaho’s current price for regular is $3.14 per gallon, which is eight cents more than a month ago. The national average is $2.90, which is three cents more than a month ago. On the week, ten states saw prices increase by five to eight cents, but many states, including Idaho, saw increases of only one to three cents.

“We know that fuel demand is coming back strong, and currently sits just 4% below where it was at this time in 2019. But there will be fits and starts as travel activity resumes, even in different parts of the state, and we’re seeing some of that this week,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “In the run-up to Memorial Day, we believe Idaho pump prices are likely to climb in response to an overall trend of robust demand.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Multiple fire and rescue agencies in the Wood River Valley battled flames early Tuesday morning...
$5,000 reward offered for information on downtown Hailey building fire
A fire in Twin Falls has displaced one family
Townhouse fire displaces family

Latest News

Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
Crowd sizes are starting to return to normal at the Magic Valley Speedway.
Crowd sizes are starting to return to normal at the Magic Valley Speedway.
Sun Valley Resort is hiring seasonal, part-time, and full-time promotions
Sun Valley Resort is now hiring for summer
Traffic on I-84 will not be impacted, but drivers will not be able to take the eastbound off...
Closure on portions of Interstate 84 Exit 168 in Jerome County on May 5