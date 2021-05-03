Twin Falls girl receives a surprise of a lifetime from Challenged Athletes Foundation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Challenged Athletes Foundation surprised a Twin Falls girl with a GRIT Junior wheelchair to help her move around easier.

“She was a little nervous in the beginning, but then she hopped right on, and took off,” said Sara Egan, Zella’s mom. Zella is 5 and has cerebral palsy. “Then watching her get to explore and race and enjoy her chair with all the other little kids was pretty awesome.”

The Challenged Athletes Foundation teams up with GRIT Freedom Chair to offer their chair to people all throughout the United States.

Zella was one of the first to get the GRIT Junior Chair.

“Our idea is for kids to just be kids, and for them to be able to play, and that is what we really believe in with the GRIT junior, it’s not that they are plotting to explore different terrain, but it doesn’t limit them,” said Stella Gold, the marketing manager for GRIT.

For Zella and her family, this chair means she can go wherever her family goes.

“Typically when we go out and about, she is in a stroller, if she is using her walker she gets tired really quick, and her wheelchair doesn’t go places, so my husband will carry her on his back, or we will take turns,” said Egan.

Now she can go to the beach, on trails, or on snow.

This chair means she can experience everything her family does.

“She can make her way around, and so for us it changes her mobility and gives her more of an opportunity to experience everyday things, she doesn’t have to be defined by a cerebral palsy diagnosis,” said Egan.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.