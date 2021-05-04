College of Southern Idaho program offers low-risk introduction to the medical field

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Are you interested in working in the medical field, but aren’t sure which job is ultimately right for you? If so, the College of Southern Idaho’s medical assistant program offers you a low-risk introduction.

“[The program] is 10 months. You can be credentialed, get a job right away and get your feet wet,” said CSI medical assistant program director Kara Mahannah. “The cost is definitely lower than some of the other programs that take more time.”

By being a medical assistant, you can get experience in a wide variety of areas in outpatient settings.

“They do billing, coding, insurance claims, scheduling and then they learn how to assist the provider in the back. [In that role] they perform vital signs, perform vaccinations, draw blood and assist with anything that the provider — depending on their specialty — might be doing in the office,” Mahannah said. “They don’t really do that bedside care, but they’re trained clinically and administratively for the medical office.”

The demand for these roles is high, given the increased focus nationally on preventative medicine.

“A lot of the shift is in preventative care and that has to be done in the outpatient setting. Medical assistants are filling those roles,” Mahannah said.

Once you are credentialed, you aren’t bound to a specific city or state.

“When they become credentialed, they’re nationally credentialed,” Mahannah said. “When they sit for that national exam, they can take those credentials anywhere with them in the United States.”

More information on the College of Southern Idaho’s medical assistant program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.