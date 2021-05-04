Conservation group seeks to have Idaho lose millions in federal funding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A conservation group has asked the U.S. government to cut off millions of dollars in federal funding should SB 1211 — which could result in 90% of Idaho’s wolves being killed — be enacted.

The Center for Biological Diversity is requesting Idaho be deemed ineligible for funding under the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid Wildlife Restoration Act, stating the legislation is not in line with the conservation elements of the act itself.

Last year, Idaho received roughly $18 million dollars via those funds.

“With Idaho’s passing of this bill that may allow for the killing of up to 1300 wolves, the state is acting contrary to the conservation policies of the Pittman-Robertson Act,” said Center for Biological Diversity Senior Attorney Andrea Zaccardi. “I should stress that these federal funds are taxpayer dollars.”

Ranchers and the agriculture industry generally favor the legislation, due to the hundreds of thousands of dollars they state are lost due to wolves attacking livestock annually.

Opponents of the bill believe the wolves — who were delisted in Idaho from the Endangered Species Act in 2011 — should be protected.

