Advertisement

Conservation group seeks to have Idaho lose millions in federal funding

The Center for Biological Diversity is requesting Idaho be deemed ineligible for funding under the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid Wildlife Restoration Act
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A conservation group has asked the U.S. government to cut off millions of dollars in federal funding should SB 1211 — which could result in 90% of Idaho’s wolves being killed — be enacted.

The Center for Biological Diversity is requesting Idaho be deemed ineligible for funding under the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid Wildlife Restoration Act, stating the legislation is not in line with the conservation elements of the act itself.

Last year, Idaho received roughly $18 million dollars via those funds.

“With Idaho’s passing of this bill that may allow for the killing of up to 1300 wolves, the state is acting contrary to the conservation policies of the Pittman-Robertson Act,” said Center for Biological Diversity Senior Attorney Andrea Zaccardi. “I should stress that these federal funds are taxpayer dollars.”

Ranchers and the agriculture industry generally favor the legislation, due to the hundreds of thousands of dollars they state are lost due to wolves attacking livestock annually.

Opponents of the bill believe the wolves — who were delisted in Idaho from the Endangered Species Act in 2011 — should be protected.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties

Latest News

5-4 evening update
5-4 evening update
More than 1,000 flowers will be donated to senior citizens in the Magic Valley.
More than 1,000 flowers to be donated to senior citizens throughout the Magic Valley
Personal use fuelwood permits to go on sale
CSI offers a medical assistant program, which is featured in this week's from learning to...
College of Southern Idaho program offers low-risk introduction to the medical field