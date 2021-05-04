Advertisement

CSI athlete to continue running at Weber State University

CSI's Maura Williams is headed to Weber State University this summer.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho runner Maura Williams is transferring to Weber State University, after signing her letter of intent.

But first, the sophomore is gearing up for the NJCAA National Championships next week in Levelland, Texas, qualifying in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meter events.

Last fall she also claimed All-American status for her work in cross country, helping the Lady Golden Eagles take third place at nationals.

In 2019, she also assisted CSI in finishing sixth at the national championships.

Now the Utah native is headed back to the Beehive State.

“Coming here first before going to a D-I helped me with the transition,” Williams said. “Instead of jumping into something big, I took a little more of a baby step and I feel it will help me more in the long run.”

She won’t be Maura Williams for long, as she’s marrying her current teammate.

