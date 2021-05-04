CSI graduation celebration begins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho begins its weeklong graduation celebration, welcoming students and families from the classes of 2020 and 2021 to honor their achievements.

Each day there will be different events around campus for graduates to take part in, like Mocha Monday, where students shared their favorite CSI stories over free coffee, culminating in the two-day graduation.

To ensure health and safety protocols are met, there will be 12 ceremonies over the two days with attendance limits. Masks are required on campus and school officials ask anyone who attends to maintain social distance as best as possible.

The school hopes these events will allow students to celebrate all the obstacles they overcame.

“We’re all just so very proud of our graduates, the year that they’ve gone through, the last two years in fact,” says Assistant Director of the CSI Foundation Reylene Abbott. “This is just the perfect week to send them off to congratulate them on a job well done and kind of see where the future takes them. I hope they take a little bit of CSI with them as well.”

Abbott says the college is excited to celebrate the students’ achievements and hopes to see many 2020 alums come back so the school can acknowledge them as well.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.