Advertisement

CSI graduation celebration begins

“I hope they take a little bit of CSI with them as well.”
College of Southern Idaho weeklong graduation celebration kicked off Monday
College of Southern Idaho weeklong graduation celebration kicked off Monday(Pixabay)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho begins its weeklong graduation celebration, welcoming students and families from the classes of 2020 and 2021 to honor their achievements.

Each day there will be different events around campus for graduates to take part in, like Mocha Monday, where students shared their favorite CSI stories over free coffee, culminating in the two-day graduation.

To ensure health and safety protocols are met, there will be 12 ceremonies over the two days with attendance limits. Masks are required on campus and school officials ask anyone who attends to maintain social distance as best as possible.

The school hopes these events will allow students to celebrate all the obstacles they overcame.

“We’re all just so very proud of our graduates, the year that they’ve gone through, the last two years in fact,” says Assistant Director of the CSI Foundation Reylene Abbott. “This is just the perfect week to send them off to congratulate them on a job well done and kind of see where the future takes them. I hope they take a little bit of CSI with them as well.”

Abbott says the college is excited to celebrate the students’ achievements and hopes to see many 2020 alums come back so the school can acknowledge them as well.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Multiple fire and rescue agencies in the Wood River Valley battled flames early Tuesday morning...
$5,000 reward offered for information on downtown Hailey building fire