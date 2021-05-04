Federal relief for restaurants is now available

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The hustle and bustle of restaurants is returning. The sounds of pouring drinks, piping hot entrees buzzing out of the kitchen, and the chaos of the dining room are coming back.

The financial struggle that came with the pandemic is far from over, but help is on the way.

Jake Pierce, co-owner of Anchor Bistro and Sports Bar, hopes money from the recent federal relief package will keep some in the restaurant community afloat during this home stretch.

“It seems like, hopefully, this one will be one that is really able to help restaurants and help some that weren’t able to thrive and make it through this,” says Pierce. “Hopefully it’s just that leg up they need in order to kind of stick around.”

Applications opened Monday for relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a section of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

This fund has funds reserved for smaller income brackets to help ensure smaller businesses get the help they need. This comes after issues with companies with high incomes receiving money that would have benefited small businesses during last year’s PPP disbursements.

“The food industry in Idaho is like its number two industry and I think 97% of the industry is manned by small businesses,” says Idaho Small Business Association Director Gary Eisenbraun. “This hits a very high level of the service industry for the state of Idaho.”

Seeing a fund established for restaurants specifically gives Pierce a sense of pride, he says, to know that all his hard work to keep people employed and keep his doors open is being validated.

“It makes you think, ‘ok, again, maybe we’re validated, maybe we are doing something right, maybe it is the right thing to do,’” Pierce says. “So, yeah it feels really good, and it feels like it some small way we were able to make a difference.”

Applications are available online and will be open until the fund is depleted.

