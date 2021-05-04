Gardening improves your health and is used as a therapy technique

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are health benefits from working in the soil.

Jennifer Moss from Moss Greenhouse says gardening is often used as a therapy technique for people in rehab, or in long term care.

Being outside enjoying the sunshine and digging in the dirt gives you physical exercise and a break from the reality of the day.

There are microbes in the soil that increase your serotonin levels.

Many rehabilitation places as well as therapists use gardening during their sessions.

“It helps give people physical dexterity, as well as something that is therapeutic that doesn’t necessarily have human interaction, that still gives them everything they need,” said Jennifer Moss, from Moss Greenhouse. “Then for those with memory loss disorders that happen in older age, it is the perfect activity that brings them back to their roots and gives them some sort of calm and balance.”

She also says you will feel very accomplished when you see vegetables and fruit, or flowers blooming from the seeds you planted.

