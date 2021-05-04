Garth Brooks stadium tour is coming to Utah this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Country music star Garth Brooks will perform a live concert in Salt Lake this July.

This will be the first time in 10 years since he has performed at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah.

Last year, Brooks performed a concert that was shown at drive-in movie theaters across the nation while restrictions were strict during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 17. at 7 p.m., Brooks is set to perform at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

According to a news release, the event will happen rain or shine.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

