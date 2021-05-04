Iverson signs with College of Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday marked an emotional day for a three-sport athlete at Twin Falls High School.

Brinley Iverson signed her National Letter of Intent with the College of Idaho, to continue playing softball for the Yotes.

Her father got teary-eyed and needed a moment. Soon, his wife and daughter started crying too.

Iverson also plays basketball and volleyball for the Bruins and earned first team all-conference honors in those sports, in addition to what she accomplishes on the softball field.

But the latter is her first love.

“Oh, it’s been a favorite for a long time so, ever since I was 8,” Iverson exclaimed. And so I just really had to pinpoint, I love all three and so this is the one I really want to keep going with.”

Iverson isn’t the only local athlete joining the Yotes softball program.

You might remember we covered McCarty Stoddard’s signing the other day at Filer High School. Iverson and Stoddard plan to be roommates in Caldwell.

