Advertisement

Iverson signs with College of Idaho

The Twin Falls senior will join the softball team
Brinley Iverson, a three-sport athlete at Twin Falls High School, signed her NLI with the...
Brinley Iverson, a three-sport athlete at Twin Falls High School, signed her NLI with the College of Idaho.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:35 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday marked an emotional day for a three-sport athlete at Twin Falls High School.

Brinley Iverson signed her National Letter of Intent with the College of Idaho, to continue playing softball for the Yotes.

Her father got teary-eyed and needed a moment. Soon, his wife and daughter started crying too.

Iverson also plays basketball and volleyball for the Bruins and earned first team all-conference honors in those sports, in addition to what she accomplishes on the softball field.

But the latter is her first love.

“Oh, it’s been a favorite for a long time so, ever since I was 8,” Iverson exclaimed. And so I just really had to pinpoint, I love all three and so this is the one I really want to keep going with.”

Iverson isn’t the only local athlete joining the Yotes softball program.

You might remember we covered McCarty Stoddard’s signing the other day at Filer High School. Iverson and Stoddard plan to be roommates in Caldwell.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
Multiple fire and rescue agencies in the Wood River Valley battled flames early Tuesday morning...
$5,000 reward offered for information on downtown Hailey building fire

Latest News

Crowd sizes are starting to return to normal at the Magic Valley Speedway.
Crowd sizes are starting to return to normal at the Magic Valley Speedway.
“This is great to be back to almost full capacity”
Canyon Rim Classic boasts numbers similar to a normal year
“This is great to be back to almost full capacity”
Canyon Rim Classic boasts numbers similar to a normal year
The Spartans avoided a sweep with a 6-0 win
CSI baseball falls in home finale to Colorado Northwestern