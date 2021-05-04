Jerome’s Addy Wells signs with Colorado Northwestern

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome’s Addy Wells signed her letter of intent Monday to play basketball at Colorado Northwestern.

Addy Wells has played basketball since kindergarten, and on Jerome High School’s basketball team all 4 years.

She says part of the reason she chose to continue playing at Colorado Northwestern was because they are in the same division as CSI and she will get to travel back up to Twin Falls for games.

She is excited to form new friendships and bonds at college.

“Once a tiger always a tiger, but I guess it’s time to become a Spartan,” said Addy Wells. “Jerome has been a part of my life forever, I’ve grew up here, all these coaches that I’ve gone through have had a big impact and I think that’s one part that I love about it is all the coaches I’ve had throughout the years.”

Her coaches said they admire her work ethic and her dedication to the sport and wish her the best of luck.

