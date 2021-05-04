Advertisement

Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.(Source: Delaware County District Attorney's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to probation for using his dead mother’s name to cast an illegal vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the illegal vote for Trump was the only known case of a dead person voting in the county.

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.

The judge gave him five years of probation. Bartman will also lose his right to vote for four years.

Bartman’s attorney said his client regrets his actions.

The attorney said Bartman told the court that because of COVID-19 he was isolated at home and was misled by “propaganda and statements” about voter fraud.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Multiple fire and rescue agencies in the Wood River Valley battled flames early Tuesday morning...
$5,000 reward offered for information on downtown Hailey building fire

Latest News

FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
AP source: US to shift vaccines amid waning demand
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 23 dead
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Pfizer expects to file for full FDA approval of its COVID vaccine in May