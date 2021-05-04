More than 1,000 flowers to be donated to senior citizens throughout the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to feel lonely and isolated, including those in assisting living or nursing homes.

One local partnership is helping to brighten their day.

“Flowers bring people joy, they walk into our green houses and you can just tell, they light up when they walk in here,” said Jennifer Moss from Moss Green House. “So if we can bring that to somebody’s room when they haven’t had a visitor in over a year we are so excited to be able to execute that.”

Together with Clif Bar and the United Way, more than 1,000 flowers will be donated to those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the region.

“This is going to mean a lot to all those who have been stuck in their assisted livings or their apartments and haven’t been able to get out, and I think there’s just something special about a flower,” said Sonya Haines with the United Way.

While they won’t know for sure if the flowers made a difference for the seniors, they hope it will let them know there are people thinking of them.

“I imagine it’s pretty easy for folks who haven’t been able to have visitors like normal, to have a gift like this to be able to brighten up their day, so hopefully it will make a difference,” said Micah Robinson, the plant manager at Clif Bar.

Moss Green House says they are thankful to partner together with Clif Bar and United Way for this project.

“Usually it takes a lot of boots on the ground to accomplish it, we can’t necessarily be out there doing it, we are here growing, and shipping things out, so partnering with them, has made it so this whole thing can go,” said Moss.

