Personal use fuelwood permits to go on sale

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Personal use fuelwood permits go on sale in mid-May. The specific dates are May 14. for Fairfield, Ketchum and the Sawtooth NRA and May 17. for Minidoka, and there are some changes the Forest Service wants to make residents aware of.

Some Ranger stations will not be open for permit sales and the ones that are will do so while remaining contactless.

Officials say that it is necessary to call ahead if you want to purchase a permit, that way your permits can be arranged for pickup, and you can confirm that the location is selling permits this year.

There have also been changes made to where fuelwood harvesting is available as well as how fuelwood maps are presented.

“The firewood map on the Minidoka ranger district, the south end of the forest what most everyone knows as the south hills, is a lot different this year,” says Idaho Forester Nelson Mills. “The firewood map shows areas that are open to firewood cutting as opposed to areas that are closed to firewood cutting.”

Mills reminds those cutting firewood to avoid infractions by tagging your wood, keeping proper fire safety equipment on hand and reviewing guidelines for harvesting in each area before you go, as some area requirements are different.

