Senate fails again to override governor’s veto on powers

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the 66th Idaho Legislative session starts.(Idaho Public Television, pool camera)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Republican-dominated Senate for the second time has failed to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate voted 21-12 on Tuesday, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed.

The coronavirus pandemic spurred the legislation, with lawmakers taking aim at rules intended to stem the spread of the virus, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel.

The two bills Little vetoed sought to give the Legislature a greater say in the handling of declared emergencies and how long restrictions associated with them could last.

