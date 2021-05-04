Senate fails again to override governor’s veto on powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Republican-dominated Senate for the second time has failed to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate voted 21-12 on Tuesday, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed.

The coronavirus pandemic spurred the legislation, with lawmakers taking aim at rules intended to stem the spread of the virus, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel.

The two bills Little vetoed sought to give the Legislature a greater say in the handling of declared emergencies and how long restrictions associated with them could last.

