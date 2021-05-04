Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Shoshone Falls, or the “Niagara of the West,” will now be light up after dark in May.

Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the City of Twin Falls partnered this month to illuminate the falls after dark with the help of professional lighting artist David Henry.

Henry has set up the lights to create an immersive show with soothing music to highlight one of Idaho’s natural wonders. The lights are a newer and more capable model than those used at Niagara Falls, according to a spokesperson, allowing for better color coverage, efficiency, and the ability to easily program color changes.

The lights will start May 14 and run until almost midnight each night through May 31. The Bureau of Reclamation started their flow augmentation and will lift water levels to over 3,000 cfs.

“We’ve worked three years for this moment and really want to thank ICCU for their belief in our vision and commitment to our community,” said Melissa Barry, Southern Idaho Tourism executive director. “This will be a huge win for the hospitality industry in the wake of COVID-19 and really kick things off for the summer season.”

