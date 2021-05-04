Advertisement

Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates, Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the City of Twin Falls will illuminate Shoshone Falls after dark during May in a manner similar to the lighting at Niagara Falls. Known as “the Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls looms 212 ft. above the Snake River and is 36 ft. taller than Niagara Falls. Forbes recently rated Shoshone Falls as the top bucket list destination for Idaho, and last month Condé Nast Traveler named it one of “8 Waterfalls in the U.S. Worth Traveling For.” (Photo by Stan Petersen)(Stan Petersen | KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Shoshone Falls, or the “Niagara of the West,” will now be light up after dark in May.

Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the City of Twin Falls partnered this month to illuminate the falls after dark with the help of professional lighting artist David Henry.

Henry has set up the lights to create an immersive show with soothing music to highlight one of Idaho’s natural wonders. The lights are a newer and more capable model than those used at Niagara Falls, according to a spokesperson, allowing for better color coverage, efficiency, and the ability to easily program color changes.

The lights will start May 14 and run until almost midnight each night through May 31. The Bureau of Reclamation started their flow augmentation and will lift water levels to over 3,000 cfs.

“We’ve worked three years for this moment and really want to thank ICCU for their belief in our vision and commitment to our community,” said Melissa Barry, Southern Idaho Tourism executive director. “This will be a huge win for the hospitality industry in the wake of COVID-19 and really kick things off for the summer season.”

Head to the Visit Southern Idaho website for more information.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Multiple fire and rescue agencies in the Wood River Valley battled flames early Tuesday morning...
$5,000 reward offered for information on downtown Hailey building fire

Latest News

People have more time to get their real ID or "Star Card" as the deadline to get one is now May...
Real ID deadline once again moved back
Sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer
South Central Health District stresses the importance of sunscreen
Sun Valley Resort is hiring for seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions
Sun Valley Resort is now hiring
Local restaurants will be able to get assistance from federal fund
Federal relief for restaurants is now available