South Central Health District stresses the importance of sunscreen

“It’s extremely important especially in your younger years that you protect your skin.”
Sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we’re starting to see sunny days and the temperature heats up the health district is stressing the importance of sunscreen.

The South Central Health District’s spokesperson Brianna Bodily says that skin cancer is the most preventable cancer that there is if proper sun safety measures are taken.

She told us that simply wearing long sleeve clothes and long pants and wearing sunscreen can help prevent long-term skin damage and cancer. She also added sunscreen cannot simply be added once and must be re-applied every two hours.

“It’s extremely important especially in your younger years that you protect your skin,” said Bodily. “Even on cloudy days, even when the sun isn’t making your skin feel hot, those UV rays can still get through the clouds and still do damage to your skin.”

She added that sun damage to children, especially babies, can cause severe consequences later on in life.

