Update: House passes legislation to combat Biden’s executive actions on firearms.

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)- Monday afternoon the House passed legislation that aims to combat President Joe Biden’s executive actions on firearms.

The bill passed House 55- 11, and the sponsors of the bill said the legislation builds upon, without resetting, the actions taken by the Idaho State Legislature in 2014, which prohibits local officials from being ordered to enforce federal actions contrary to the Idaho Constitution.

The new bill seeks to protect the rights of Idaho citizens, regarding new federal executive orders. In April President Biden announced six executive actions for curbing gun violence.

However, some that voted against the bill felt the legislation would create confusion for law enforcement, regarding federal laws relating to drugs and other interstate activities that are criminal.

The bill has now passed through both chambers of the legislature and is in the process of heading to the Governor’s desk to be signed.

-Original Story-

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Monday legislation was introduced in the Idaho state legislature to further protect Idahoans Second Amendment Rights.

Senator Todd Lakey (R) of District 12 introduced SB 1205 to the Senate Affairs Committee Monday afternoon.

He stated the bill builds upon, without resetting, the actions taken by the Idaho legislature in 2014, under the Idaho Federal Firearms, Magazine, and Register Ban Enforcement Act, which prohibited local officials from being ordered to enforce federal actions contrary to the Idaho Constitution.

The new bill seeks to protect the rights of Idaho citizens, regarding new federal executive orders, by prohibiting Idaho government entities from enforcing or supporting the enforcement of new federal actions, regarding firearms and firearm accessories and components that violate the Idaho Constitution

President Joe Biden recently announced six executive actions for curbing gun violence

The bill was voted on and will head to the Senate floor with a due pass recommendation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.