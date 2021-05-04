Advertisement

US appeals court considers Idaho transgender athletes ban

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Idaho House of Representatives debates legislation in...
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Idaho House of Representatives debates legislation in the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Idaho lawmakers moved forward with legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling declaring such a ban unconstitutional. An appeals court on Monday, May 3, 2021, will consider the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case that will likely have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho's lead. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A U.S. appeals court gave little indication of how it might rule concerning the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports team.

The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard virtual arguments Monday in the case that could have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho’s lead.

Idaho passed its law last year, and more than 20 states have considered such proposals this year. Bans have been enacted in several states.

The judges focused at one point on whether the case was still relevant because one of the plaintiffs had dropped out of Boise State University.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Multiple fire and rescue agencies in the Wood River Valley battled flames early Tuesday morning...
$5,000 reward offered for information on downtown Hailey building fire

Latest News

Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, watches as members of...
Idaho intern reports rape, says lawmakers ‘destroyed me’
Panel kills bill to give Idaho veto power over US decisions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Idaho facing potential government shutdown starting in June