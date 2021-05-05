Day I 4A baseball/softball recap

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome Softball went five innings in the 15-5 victory over Burley in the first game of the 4A district tournament.

They Tigers now hit the road to take on Mountain Home Thursday at 5 p.m. in the semi-final. The Bobcats will travel to Canyon Ridge on Thursday at 4 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Both Lillian Babcock and Lexi Ramsey produced three hits in the victory. Danielle Leal added three RBIs. The Tigers strung together 14 hits in the victory.

Talea Choffin led the way with two hits for the Bobcats. Rachel Nebeker and Lacee Power added two RBIs. The Bobcats had six hits in the loss.

OTHER SCORE:

Minico 7, Canyon Ridge 5: The Spartans took advantage of eight Riverhawks errors and pulled off a slight upset in district action. Amber Wickel got the win, striking out 12. Bailey Sligar took the loss.

The Spartans go to the No. 1 seed, Twin Falls on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a district semi-final game. The Riverhawks get to host the Bobcats in a loser-out game scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL:

Burley 6, Jerome 0: Slayder Watterson pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 13 and the Bobcats advance to face regular season champion Twin Falls on Thursday for a semi-final game at 5 p.m. Peyton Beck and Josiah Robbins led the way for Burley with two hits.

Johnny Ramsey paced Jerome with two hits, but took the loss on the hill. He went six innings, striking out three. Jerome committed three errors in the game. The Tigers host Wood River on Thursday in a loser-out game beginning at 4 p.m.

Minico 20, Wood River 10 (6): The Spartans won the slug fest and will travel to Canyon Ridge on Thursday for a district semi-final. Kaleb Lightner threw one inning in relief, striking out two. After being down 10-8 in the bottom of the sixth, the Spartans put together a 12-run inning to end the game early.

The Spartans’ Cannon Schow had a four-hit day, while teammates Spencer Bingham added three hits. Dawson Osterhout and Dax Sayer both had four RBIs.

Treyson Fletcher and Schow struck out six combined batters.

Wood River’s Boone Scherer had three hits and four RBIs.

Eric Parris went five innings, striking out eight.

Like mentioned above, the Wolverines’ season will be on the line Thursday at Jerome High School in a loser-out game starting at 4 p.m.

TENNIS:

Canyon Ridge 8, Burley 4:

Singles: No. 1 - Moritz Von Nitzsch, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Phillip Romney, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-2 No. 2 - Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Dallen Larsen, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-4 No. 3 - Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Ryan Gerratt, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 No. 1 - Sadie Cook, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-1 No. 2 - Katri Beck, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 3 - Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Natalie Baker, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 Doubles: No. 1 - Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Alec Alcocer, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Paxton Lynch, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6 , 6-1 , 6-4 No. 2 - Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Swayam Lotake, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Isaac Farfan, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - James Squire, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 3-6 , 6-0 No. 1 - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Sylvia Heiner, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Clara Gerratt, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-4 No. 2 - Terin Garrard, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Andi Bulkeley, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Sariah Standlee, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Yaretzi Regalado, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 1 - Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Adam Kloepfer, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Christina Cook, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-3 , -No. 2 - Hunter Barlow, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Wesley Lind, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Anna Linzy, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 5-7 , 6-0 , 6-2

