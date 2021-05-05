Magic Valley mainstay offers a “hotel experience” for pets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Planning that summer vacation and need to leave your pet behind? Four Paws Bed & Bath in Rupert has you covered.

“We don’t look at ourselves as a boarding kennel, we call it our hotel,” said owner Cathy Kraus.

Four Paws Bed & Bath are in their 16th year of operation. They offering boarding, daycare and grooming services for both dogs and cats. They also accommodate pets who might be shy or fearful of staying somewhere new.

“When we first opened, we had a yellow lab. He was so afraid, we had to put a sign on his room that said ‘will bite’ because of his fear-aggression,” Kraus said. “It maybe took three or four times, but one day he ran in with his owner, came around and literally jumped right on my lap. That was the best thing ever to see him go from being such an afraid little dog to grow to love coming here.”

If you can’t come to them, don’t worry, they can pick up your pet in their van. It’s a service that is offered free to seniors.

“[The van] goes somewhere every day to pick up a dog or take them home,” Kraus said. “We just drive our little van up to their house, get their dog, bring him out here and get him groomed or they board with us and we take them home.”

Above all else, Four Paws Bed & Bath are grateful to be located in a more rural location of the Magic Valley.

“We’re very fortunate living out here in the country,” Kraus said. “We put it behind our home. We don’t have neighbors to deal with, so the dogs have a lot of freedom here.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.