Mobile Vaccine Unit launches to help increase vaccines within underserved communities

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho’s larger cities have been widely available for months now. But rural outreach has been a difficult task for clinics, especially given the fragility of the vaccines themselves.

Tuesday, St. Luke’s began the use of its Mobile Vaccine Unit, a bus that travels to hard-to-reach areas to help underserved communities get vaccinated.

“I truly believe that this is the best thing that we have to combat what we are trying to avoid and that is any other, you know, issues with shutdowns. So, I hope, and I plead that the people of Idaho, let us come into your areas and please come into our clinics and let’s work together.”

Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood understands not everyone outside of big cities views the vaccines as an important step, but she’s happy to see more rural access.

“For those that want a shot and are out here in outlying, rural areas and have trouble getting out of the house and getting them? Great, great for St. Luke’s to bring a bus out and help us.”

The vaccine unit’s first stop was the Mexican Consulate in Boise, as one largely underserved community has been rural Hispanic populations.

Head Counsel Ricardo Gerardo Higuera spoke with KMVT about the importance of the vaccine in his community.

“Tenemos ya 26 dias de vaccuna y yo sostengo que son dos mundos, de los que ya vaccunados y los que aun no se han vaccunado. We have 26 days of giving out vaccines, and I can assure you it’s like living in two different worlds for those who are vaccinated compared to those who aren’t vaccinated.”

The unit can be requested for visits, as of now St. Luke’s is looking for community gathering places like churches, schools or businesses.

