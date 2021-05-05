Advertisement

Naked woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase

By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A naked woman in a stolen truck led police on a wild chase.

Arkansas State Police tried to pull over 48-year-old Deidra Lewis on March 25 after the truck she was driving was reported stolen.

Police pursued her for about 10 miles down Interstate 40 before a tire-puncturing spike strip forced her to pull over.

When she got out of the car, she took off her clothes. An officer then tackled her.

As of Tuesday, Lewis was still in jail.

She faces charges of aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and fleeing.

Lewis is set to appear in court on May 13.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a...
Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain
FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies...
US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco
In this April 20, 2020, file photo, planes sit parked behind a sign marking Boeing property at...
Boeing crash victims’ families push for changes at FAA