New report puts Idaho at the bottom of the list for working moms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Mother’s Day coming up and women making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce a new report looked into where working moms have it the best.

The study was not good for working moms in Idaho with the gem state ranking No. 49 out of 51. The study done by WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. on 17 different metrics looking into three main categories, professional opportunities, work-life balance, and childcare. Alabama (50) and Louisiana (51) were the only two states that ranked below Idaho.

When it came to the quality of childcare Idaho ranked dead last, part in due because of the high child-care costs and Idaho’s gender pay gap.

“In Idaho, we’re seeing it has the third-highest gender pay gap in the country,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub spokesperson, and analyst. “So, that’s also a problem here because that’s why our childcare costs eat up so much of a women’s income because we see that pay gap is so high.”

She added that even beyond the gender pay gap Idaho has a low rate of female to male executives leaving fewer professional opportunities for working moms. For the full report, you can see it on WalletHub’s website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.