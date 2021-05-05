Advertisement

Three Filer athletes sign National Letter of Intent

One wrestler and two basketball players are headed off to play collegiate sports
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The student body of Filer High School gathered in the school’s gym Tuesday morning to watch three fellow classmates sign National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports.

Wrestler Owenn Meyer signed with the University of Rio Grand in Ohio.

He said he chose Rio Grande because of the connection he felt with the coaches.

Meyer credited his coach Tony Evans with building him into the wrestler he is now, but he’s ready to continue to grow.

“Try and be an All-American is what the biggest goal you know, and be as successful as I can be,” Meyer said.

Two girls basketball players also signed with colleges.

Jazmyn Smothers signed with Treasure Valley Community College.

From a young age, there was not doubt where Smothers would play college ball.

“Ever since I’ve grown up, I went to this camp called ‘NBC’ in Caldwell and their head coach had told me I am going to offer you a scholarship, and my little girl was just so excited, “Smothers said. “I just fell in love with the college, I knew it was home.”

Smothers adds she plans to go to veterinary school after her two years in at Treasure Valley.

Last but not least, Kathleen Hale is heading to Linn-Benton college in Albany, Oregon.

“I really thought the campus was beautiful and the coaches, when I had talked to them and met them, it just was great,” Hale said. “It just felt like a great fit for me and they were super awesome.”

Both of the girls helped Filer to a third-place finish this year at state.

