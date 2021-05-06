Boys and Girls Clubs is asking for community’s help to provide a Summer enrichment program for kids.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley want to provide some enrichment activities to a group of local elementary students this Summer, and they are asking the community for some support in making it into a reality.

The non-profit organization has been serving the Magic Valley for about 26 years, with sites in Rupert and Buhl. The organization offers a home away from home to nearly 500 school-age children every year.

“It’s a place for kids to come when school is not in session. A safe place for them to be with positive mentors where they have the opportunity to do activities that they otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to do,” said Bri Owens, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley “Whether its sports and recreation, doing art, doing STEM, career development. There is really something for everyone.”

This summer the non-profit wants to offer a Summer enrichment program for about 50 students at Bickel Elementary in Twin Falls. According to the organization:

Over 72% of Bickel students don’t participate in afterschool or summer activities due to the lack of transportation or they are caring for other siblings.

Teachers identified that 90% of Bickel students experience significant summer learning loss in all subjects. Over 72% need help to complete their homework during the school year.

55% of parents said their child doesn’t participate in after-school activities because of cost.

Parents determined the need for a safe place for the children to be during the summer and after-school hours when parental supervision isn’t available.

52% witnessed or experienced bullying.

Over 90% of Bickel’s families live in poverty, 90.63% qualify for free/reduced lunch, and 5% are identified as homeless. This percentage increases each year.

“A lot of kids don’t have the means to get to our program so we are bringing the program to them. We will be on-site, and we also provide transportation home from that program, Owens said.

No child will be denied the opportunity to participate in the program due to cost, and to help offset expenses the Boys and Girls Clubs is trying to raise $30,000 through Idaho Gives, so far they have only raised a little more than $10,000.

“So we have a way to go to meet our goal but we know our community is very generous,” Owens said.

She said COVID hurt a lot of their fundraising activities this past year. Due to their largest fundraiser of the year being canceled due to the virus, the organization calculated they had a $200,000 revenue reduction this past year. However, they are grateful the fundraising efforts through Idaho Gives were extended this year from April 29 to May 6. The Boys and Girls Clubs raised a little over $20,000 through Idaho Gives last year.

But no matter what happens, Owens said the non-profit plans on making the program a reality this Summer.

“We have gotten the blessing from our board to make it happen so either way, we’ll be providing a Summer program at Bickel, but this funds through Idaho Gives will definitely help,” Owens said.

Trevon Arteaga, who is a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley said he is proud of the work the organization is doing in his community, and this Summer program will definitely help a lot of kids.

“A lot of these kids sometimes don’t necessarily have a place to be at, or a home to be at so they come to the club, and you never know who you are going to meet,” he said.

The Summer program at Bickel Elementary will run from June 1 through August 6 and will be from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

