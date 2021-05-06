Advertisement

Carey’s Kylie Wood signs with St. Catherine University

The Wildcats are a Division III school located in St. Paul, Minnesota
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carey High School’s all-time leading scorer will continue her basketball career in Minnesota.

Kylie Wood will play basketball at St. Catherine University, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minnesota. She signed with the Wildcats Wednesday afternoon.

Wood tied the Idaho 1A Division II State Tournament record with 86 points over three games with Carey’s third place finish this year. She also helped the Panthers to a state championship her sophomore year.

Wood had other offers and didn’t consider St. Catherine at first, but a persistent coach and a visit to Minnesota paved the way.

“When I went back and visited I loved it,” Wood said. “The facilities, I just loved, the people were great, and I got offers and stuff for my education that I just couldn’t turn up and so educationally this is the best school that I could go to and then I just get the bonus of playing basketball as well.”

The Wildcat-to-be plans to study physical therapy. Wood thanks her family, coaches and friends and said she wouldn’t be in this position without them.

Carey's Kylie Wood signs with St. Catherine University
