Financial expert stresses financial literacy for those entering the workforce

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With graduations getting set to take place more people are headed into the job market but are they ready for the financial burden?

Many graduating college students will have student loans they will be paying off for years. David Nour, a financial expert, and CEO of The Nour Group spoke with KMVT and says one of the biggest issues for those entering the workforce is financial literacy. He explained that is something that is rarely taught in schools anymore.

He went on to say many young adults have shorter attention spans so there needs to be a focus on micro-learning. He said learning small pieces of finance at a time is key, such as how to budget within their means, save before they spend, and about credit cards.

“We’ve become such an instant gratification society that I’m gonna go get it, I’m gonna go have it, I’m gonna go use it now and I’ll worry on how to pay for it later,” said Nour. “And if you think about it is, I believe, it is a pandemic From college debt some of these kids get into because it is going to take years to pay that off.”

He also added that for people just entering the workforce without built-up savings renting is a better option than purchasing. When you own your own place every leak, repair, or appliance that needs to be replaced is your financial responsibility.

