Advertisement

Financial expert stresses financial literacy for those entering the workforce

“We’ve become such an instant gratification society.”
Many graduating college students will have debt they will be paying off for years
Many graduating college students will have debt they will be paying off for years(Steve Helber | AP)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With graduations getting set to take place more people are headed into the job market but are they ready for the financial burden?

Many graduating college students will have student loans they will be paying off for years. David Nour, a financial expert, and CEO of The Nour Group spoke with KMVT and says one of the biggest issues for those entering the workforce is financial literacy. He explained that is something that is rarely taught in schools anymore.

He went on to say many young adults have shorter attention spans so there needs to be a focus on micro-learning. He said learning small pieces of finance at a time is key, such as how to budget within their means, save before they spend, and about credit cards.

“We’ve become such an instant gratification society that I’m gonna go get it, I’m gonna go have it, I’m gonna go use it now and I’ll worry on how to pay for it later,” said Nour. “And if you think about it is, I believe, it is a pandemic From college debt some of these kids get into because it is going to take years to pay that off.”

He also added that for people just entering the workforce without built-up savings renting is a better option than purchasing. When you own your own place every leak, repair, or appliance that needs to be replaced is your financial responsibility.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Rigby Middle School
Rigby Middle School Shooting
Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Non-profit is trying to raise $30,000 through Idaho Gives.
Boys and Girls Clubs is asking for community’s help to provide a Summer enrichment program for kids.
14 elk were trapped and translocated in the Little Camas region over the past 2 days as part of...
Fish and Game finishes elk trapping and translocating in the Little Camas Region