Fish and Game finishes elk trapping and translocating in the Little Camas Region

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 14 elk were trapped and translocated in the Little Camas region over the past 2 days as part of Fish and Game’s elk depredation efforts in that region.

Fish and Game officials tell KMVT that this herd of elk has been living on private property and damaging crops for some time, and it was necessary to move them to a new home in central Idaho.

In October, they were able to remove 16 elk from that area but needed to go back in the spring to finish.

Elk trapping and translocation is rarely used as a depredation technique, but in this scenario, it was necessary and crucial.

“This area is pretty unique, I talked about security cover, there is private land that is immediately adjacent to the farm where elk are causing damages that do not allow access to the public,” said John Guthrie, a regional wildlife biologist with Fish and Game. “We have tried to come up with creative ways to get more public access into the area but they just aren’t very applicable to that specific area, so in this instance, that is why we decided to go with the translocation.”

Guthrie says this trapping and translocation project is now complete as 30 elk total have been moved to the Sawtooth Zone in Central Idaho.

