Hagerman’s Ag Food Science Program teaches students life skills

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A first of its kind program, the Ag Food Science Program at Hagerman High School was in jeopardy of being cut earlier this year.

After a $300,000 school district supplemental levy was passed in March, the program is here to stay.

From planting the seed to picking the vegetable, to cooking the meal, students in Hagerman High School’s Ag Food Science Program get hands-on learning experience.

“Life skills, that’s what it comes down to, it’s not all here, it’s hands-on tactile, and to be able to produce your own, and eat well, it’s a very important program,” said Kirt Martin, who teaches the food science portion of the program.

While the funding for the program was in limbo earlier this year, in March, Hagerman voters passed a school levy, which will enable the program to be able to continue.

“Community is behind us, and in all reality, if you look at the number of people that are involved in this program, and the way the Hagerman community supports us, it’s outstanding, we have lots of support from this community, and that makes all the difference in the world,” said Daniel Knapp, the AG teacher and FFA advisor.

Since January, the students have been preparing for their plant sale and soiree which is this weekend.

Students have grown plants and flowers all semester to prepare for the sale.

“The beginning of the semester is a job interview, and the end of a semester, is return on investment, but yet, they still need to learn how to plant a seed, we will be starting our community garden here in a couple of weeks, we will be doing a community service project where we plant the town and all the baskets and stuff like that,” said Knapp.

The students say they enjoy the class, and are glad to be a part of the Ag Food Science Program.

You could do many things in this class, other than plant and make food,” said Morgan Hillier, who is in 8th grade.

“It’s never the same every day, it’s always different, it could even be different in the same day, you start in the classroom, and then you’ve cut out something with metal, welded it together and thrown some flowers in it, it’s everything from a to z,” said Josiah Knapp, who is in 10th grade.

The plant soiree is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

There will be a drive by plant sale from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 8.

From 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturday, the rest of the plants will be on sale.

