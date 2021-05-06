Legislature passes a flurry of bills aimed at trimming the governor’s powers

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday the Idaho State Legislature passed a series of bills aimed at trimming the governors’ powers.

Three of the bills, which already passed through the House, were approved in the Senate Wednesday.

One of the bills (HB 391) states, “constitutional rights can not be suspended because of a declared emergency.”

Another ( (HB 392) says, “the power and authority to create and amend laws is reserved to the legislature and that during a declared emergency that the executive branch can not change laws.”

The third bill (HB 393), " identifies that all jobs are essential and that any restrictions during a declared emergency be narrowly tailored to not place restrictions based on job type or classification.”

A fourth bill (SB 1217) passed in the Senate and then the House on Wednesday focused on clarifying and limiting the powers of the governor during episodes of extreme emergency without concurrence by the legislature.

Many Democrats did not vote in favor of narrowing the governor’s powers.

“If we have arguments with the gentleman on the second floor in the future about those powers it simply falls to us to be careful about who we elect,” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne of District 16.

The bills are now in the process of heading to the governor’s desk. Governor Little vetoed legislation earlier this session that would have trimmed his powers.

