Advertisement

Legislature passes a flurry of bills aimed at trimming the governor’s powers

By Steve Kirch
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday the Idaho State Legislature passed a series of bills aimed at trimming the governors’ powers.

Three of the bills, which already passed through the House, were approved in the Senate Wednesday.

One of the bills (HB 391) states, “constitutional rights can not be suspended because of a declared emergency.”

Another ( (HB 392) says, “the power and authority to create and amend laws is reserved to the legislature and that during a declared emergency that the executive branch can not change laws.”

The third bill (HB 393), " identifies that all jobs are essential and that any restrictions during a declared emergency be narrowly tailored to not place restrictions based on job type or classification.”

A fourth bill (SB 1217) passed in the Senate and then the House on Wednesday focused on clarifying and limiting the powers of the governor during episodes of extreme emergency without concurrence by the legislature.

Many Democrats did not vote in favor of narrowing the governor’s powers.

“If we have arguments with the gentleman on the second floor in the future about those powers it simply falls to us to be careful about who we elect,” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne of District 16.

The bills are now in the process of heading to the governor’s desk. Governor Little vetoed legislation earlier this session that would have trimmed his powers.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Three people transported by ambulance after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School
Non-profit is trying to raise $30,000 through Idaho Gives.
Boys and Girls Clubs is asking for community’s help to provide a Summer enrichment program for kids.
14 elk were trapped and translocated in the Little Camas region over the past 2 days as part of...
Fish and Game finishes elk trapping and translocating in the Little Camas Region
The city of Twin Falls has declared May 9 through the 15 ‘Police Week’, a time to recognize and...
Twin Falls to recognize ‘Police Week’ May 9 through 15
Fish and Game finished their trapping and translocating project in the Little Camas Region in...
Fish and Game finishes elk trapping and translocating in the Little Camas Region