Three people transported by ambulance after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School

RIGBY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Jefferson School District 251 officials have confirmed an ongoing police situation at Rigby Middle School at 290 North 3800 East in Jefferson County.

Rachel Fabbi with our sister station in Eastern Idaho says she has witnessed one person taken away by paramedics

It has now been confirmed that there are three people are victims.

Moments ago the Sheriff’s Office did meet with parents on the scene on how to take their children home.

KMVT has a reporter on the way and will have more updates when they become available.

Please tune into our noon show with Emily Elisha for updates.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.