Sheriff, Superintendent to hold Rigby Middle School incident press conference

Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a male student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)(Natalie Behring | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RIGBY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Jefferson County Sheriff and Jefferson School District Superintendent will be holding a press conference today at 4 p.m. after a shooting at Rigby Middle School Thursday that injured three.

The incident took place around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Two students and one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

One male student is in custody.

You can watch the press conference here.

