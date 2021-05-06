Sheriff, Superintendent to hold Rigby Middle School incident press conference

RIGBY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Jefferson County Sheriff and Jefferson School District Superintendent will be holding a press conference today at 4 p.m. after a shooting at Rigby Middle School Thursday that injured three.

The incident took place around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Two students and one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

One male student is in custody.

