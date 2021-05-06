Sheriff, Superintendent to hold Rigby Middle School incident press conference
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RIGBY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Jefferson County Sheriff and Jefferson School District Superintendent will be holding a press conference today at 4 p.m. after a shooting at Rigby Middle School Thursday that injured three.
The incident took place around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
Two students and one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.
One male student is in custody.
You can watch the press conference here.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.