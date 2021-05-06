Twin Falls has declared May 9-15 as Police Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The city of Twin Falls has declared May 9. through the 15. Police Week, a time to recognize and honor current and past police officers.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the city and county of Twin Falls have teamed up together to declare next week as Police Week for the area. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury says this week is very important for him, and his department.

In 1962, president Kennedy declared the week of May 15. National Police Week, recognizing those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, but it has turned into a time to pay tribute to those who work to protect the community.

“31 years working in law enforcement here in the state of Idaho, we recognize that we are very blessed to work in a very supportive state, and especially here in Twin Falls, we have a supportive community, but at the same time, working as police officers, we have a duty to never forget those who have fallen in the line of duty, “said Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury.

Since January 1. 119 police officers have died in the line of duty throughout the United States.

“We’ve already lost quite a few officers in this country in this calendar year, that is heartbreaking news, and it puts a bit of solemn across our profession, as we remember these brave men and women throughout the country who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” says Kingsbury.

Over the years Police Week has morphed into something bigger, with different events taking place throughout the area such as back the blue and the Magic Valley law enforcement memorial service.

Jack Johnson, a Twin Falls County Commissioner has worked in law enforcement for 32 years and is passionate about taking the time to thank the officers.

“Law enforcement is a soft place in my heart, we have a lot of hate towards law enforcement it seems like, we did last year, we do again this year, we live in a very blessed community we support our men and women in blue, and even though they have our support it’s good for us to show our support to our law enforcement officers,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson.

Kingsbury says he is thankful to serve in the Magic Valley.

“We do recognize the responsibility that we have as police officers to go about our duty morally, ethically, legally, and to police our neighbors in the correct way, and it just really shows when you have a city council and a board of commissioners from the county publicly state that support,” says Kingsbury.

