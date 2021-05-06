Advertisement

Waiting game begins for potential vetoes from Idaho governor

Waiting game begins for potential vetoes from Idaho governor
Waiting game begins for potential vetoes from Idaho governor(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are in a waiting game to see whether Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoes any of the more than 30 bills that remained unsigned when the House and Senate recessed late Wednesday.

By the time lawmakers return next Wednesday, Little’s deadline to decide on most or all those bills will have passed. Little is expected to sign most of them. But four of the measures limit a governor’s authority during declared emergencies. They’re watered-down versions of bills Little previously vetoed.

There’s also a bill that could lead to the killing of up to 90% of Idaho’s 1,500 wolves.

Little hasn’t indicated his intentions on the bills.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’
The Knutson's never thought this photo would get the response it did.
Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Legislation would prohibit marijuana advertising in Idaho
Legislation would prohibit marijuana advertising in Idaho
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the...
Senate fails again to override governor’s veto on powers
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Idaho House of Representatives debates legislation in...
US appeals court considers Idaho transgender athletes ban
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, watches as members of...
Idaho intern reports rape, says lawmakers ‘destroyed me’