Waiting game begins for potential vetoes from Idaho governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are in a waiting game to see whether Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoes any of the more than 30 bills that remained unsigned when the House and Senate recessed late Wednesday.

By the time lawmakers return next Wednesday, Little’s deadline to decide on most or all those bills will have passed. Little is expected to sign most of them. But four of the measures limit a governor’s authority during declared emergencies. They’re watered-down versions of bills Little previously vetoed.

There’s also a bill that could lead to the killing of up to 90% of Idaho’s 1,500 wolves.

Little hasn’t indicated his intentions on the bills.

