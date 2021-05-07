Advertisement

Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves signed by governor

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1995, file photo, a wolf leaps across a road into the wilds of Central...
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1995, file photo, a wolf leaps across a road into the wilds of Central Idaho. The Center for Biological Diversity, a conservation group, is asking the U.S. government to cut off millions of dollars to Idaho that's used to improve wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation opportunities in the wake of legislation that could lead to killing 90% of the wolves in the state. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac, File)(Doug Pizac | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a measure that could lead to the killing of 90% of the state’s 1,500 wolves.

The Republican governor’s office posted Thursday that he signed the bill Wednesday. It passed the Senate and House with enough votes to overcome a veto.

The law backed by the ranching industry and slammed by environmentalists allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves and opens up new ways wolves can be killed.

Those methods include hunting, trapping and snaring an unlimited number of wolves with a single hunting tag, using night-vision equipment, chasing wolves on snowmobiles and ATVs and shooting them from helicopters.

