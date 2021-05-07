Black, Dan Atkin

BURLEY—Dan Atkin Black, age 85, completed his earthly journey at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

He was born January 1, 1936, to Elliott R. Black and Ina Mary Atkin Black in Tooele, Utah. His siblings were Luana (deceased), George (deceased), Bertie Lee, Mary Anne Rich, Edward (Ted) Black, and Stephen Black.

He graduated from Tooele High School in 1954, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and honorably served for eight years. He later was employed in Federal Civil Service until his retirement. This gave him the opportunity to serve in various cities and countries around the world.

Dan married Nancy Hellen Barefoot. They later divorced. To them were born Michael David Black, Philip Donald Black and Ronald Huffman (deceased). He married Reva Marie Straubhaar Moultrie in September 1972. They later were sealed in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. After living in several cities they finally settled in Burley, Idaho where they lived for the rest of their lives. Reva passed away on May 7, 2009.

One of his brothers stated: " Of all his siblings, Dan was the most outgoing and cultivated friends wherever he went.”

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th St. in Burley. Burial will be at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley, where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.