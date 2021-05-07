Advertisement

Black, Dan Atkin

May 4, 2021, age 85
Dan Atkin Black, age 85, completed his earthly journey at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care...
Dan Atkin Black, age 85, completed his earthly journey at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center Tuesday, May 4, 2021.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Dan Atkin Black, age 85, completed his earthly journey at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

He was born January 1, 1936, to Elliott R. Black and Ina Mary Atkin Black in Tooele, Utah. His siblings were Luana (deceased), George (deceased), Bertie Lee, Mary Anne Rich, Edward (Ted) Black, and Stephen Black.

He graduated from Tooele High School in 1954, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and honorably served for eight years. He later was employed in Federal Civil Service until his retirement. This gave him the opportunity to serve in various cities and countries around the world.

Dan married Nancy Hellen Barefoot. They later divorced. To them were born Michael David Black, Philip Donald Black and Ronald Huffman (deceased). He married Reva Marie Straubhaar Moultrie in September 1972. They later were sealed in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. After living in several cities they finally settled in Burley, Idaho where they lived for the rest of their lives. Reva passed away on May 7, 2009.

One of his brothers stated: " Of all his siblings, Dan was the most outgoing and cultivated friends wherever he went.”

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th St. in Burley. Burial will be at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley, where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’

Latest News

Mark Bryngelson, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away in Pocatello...
Bryngelson, Mark
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Miller, Louise Florence
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Luther, Gerald Martin
Local restaurants will be able to get assistance from federal fund
Federal relief for restaurants is now available