Bryngelson, Mark

RUPERT—Mark Bryngelson, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away in Pocatello at Portneuf Medical Center on May 3, 2021, with his family at his side after a short but valiant battle with cancer.

Mark was born July 13, 1960, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to John and Helen Lacey Bryngelson. He was the fifth of seven children. In 1970, the family moved to Rupert, Idaho where he attended St. Nicholas Catholic School, East Minico Jr. High and graduated from Minico High School in 1978.

He worked for many years farming and working in the shop with his Dad and Uncle. He loved to talk about the time he spent in Guam with his cousin building houses and his adventures in Alaska. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Mark married April Ward November 10, 2011. She completed him and he said she made him a better person. In 2013, they were blessed with their precious son, Callen. Mark loved his son more than anything else in the world. Callen was such a gift to him, and he was a wonderful dad. They spent many hours playing and working together. He especially enjoyed building Legos with Callen.

Mark was employed by Cassia County in the Weed department where he had worked for nearly 20 years and he could spot a noxious weed from a mile away. Mark served his community for seven years as a firefighter and Captain on the East End Fire Department, where he made lasting friendships.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, April; and son, Callen; as well as his brothers, Sean Bryngelson of Paul, Lynn Bryngelson of Beaumont, Texas; and sisters, Laura Twiss of Rupert, Marie (Dean)Tracy of Idaho Falls, and Dana (Dennis) Dexter of Burley. He is also survived by April’s siblings along with many adoring nieces and nephews.

Mark was the kindest person you would ever meet and will always be deeply loved and greatly missed.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas School Endowment Foundation, PO Box 652, Rupert, Idaho 83350.