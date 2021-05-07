Burn permits required in Idaho from May 10 to Oct. 20

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Lands issued a statement Friday notifying Idaho residents that state burn permits are required from May 10 to Oct. 20.

The number of burn permits issued each year in Idaho averages at about 18,000, and that number continues to rise.

Idaho law (38-115) requires any person planning to burn outside city limits within Idaho, including crop residue burning, to get a state burn permit during closed fire season.

A burn permit must be obtained before starting debris burning and you must have it with you when burning.

Permits are free and good for 10 days. Campfires do not require a burn permit.

Visit the burn permit website for more information and to receive your free permit. They are available seven days a week.

