Castleford runner signs with Hastings College

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford’s Zailee Poulson has signed her letter of intent to run track at Hastings College in Nebraska.

Back in 2019, Poulson won the 300 meter hurdles at the 1A state championships, took second in the 100 meter hurdles and triple jump, plus, placed third in the high jump.

She’s excited to see what she can accomplish her senior year, after not having a junior season.

Hastings is an NAIA school. Her brother Shawn, is a sophomore on the team.

The Broncos are nearing the end of the regular season with the Bronco Last Chance Field Event Meet on Friday.

