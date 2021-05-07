Advertisement

Castleford runner signs with Hastings College

By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford’s Zailee Poulson has signed her letter of intent to run track at Hastings College in Nebraska.

Back in 2019, Poulson won the 300 meter hurdles at the 1A state championships, took second in the 100 meter hurdles and triple jump, plus, placed third in the high jump.

She’s excited to see what she can accomplish her senior year, after not having a junior season.

Hastings is an NAIA school. Her brother Shawn, is a sophomore on the team.

The Broncos are nearing the end of the regular season with the Bronco Last Chance Field Event Meet on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her

Latest News

Castleford runner signs with Hastings College
Filer's Logan Lockwood has inked with Walla Walla Community College.
Filer baseball player signs with Walla Walla
Logan Lockwood's parents watch as he signs an NLI to play college baseball.
Lockwood signs NLI
Canyon Ridge upset my Minico
Twin Falls baseball and softball advance to Great Basin championship