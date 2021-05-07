Declo Elementary gets grant for “Invention Convention”

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo Elementary School celebrated young minds with the 2nd Annual Invention Convention Thursday.

Fourth grade students at the school were encouraged to model their own solution to a problem through the Scientific Method.

This year, the Idaho STEM Action Center awarded the school with the Program Expansion Grant for 2021, which allowed for winners to be given awards.

The students then demonstrated their projects to a group of area engineers and science experts.

Many students were eager to share their idea, and one student, Daniel Duke was ready to spill the beans about preventing plastic waste and keeping groceries cold on their way home.

“I would like to show you my invention, I love having cold ice cream on a hot summer day, don’t you?” Duke said. “The Cooler Tote, yes that is it’s real name, and you can put bacon, chicken and even ice cream in it to keep it cold.”

Parents were invited out to see the presentations as well.

