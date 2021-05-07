Advertisement

Declo Elementary gets grant for “Invention Convention”

The grant allowed awards to be given to students
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:57 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo Elementary School celebrated young minds with the 2nd Annual Invention Convention Thursday.

Fourth grade students at the school were encouraged to model their own solution to a problem through the Scientific Method.

This year, the Idaho STEM Action Center awarded the school with the Program Expansion Grant for 2021, which allowed for winners to be given awards.

The students then demonstrated their projects to a group of area engineers and science experts.

Many students were eager to share their idea, and one student, Daniel Duke was ready to spill the beans about preventing plastic waste and keeping groceries cold on their way home.

“I would like to show you my invention, I love having cold ice cream on a hot summer day, don’t you?” Duke said. “The Cooler Tote, yes that is it’s real name, and you can put bacon, chicken and even ice cream in it to keep it cold.”

Parents were invited out to see the presentations as well.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her

Latest News

KMVT file image of O'Leary Middle School
School officials react to Rigby shooting
The grant allowed awards to be given to students
Declo Elementary gets grant for “Invention Convention”
“As a school official, that is probably our biggest fear”
School officials react to Rigby shooting
Local organizations team up to raise awareness about mental health awareness
May is mental health awareness month, organizations to hold walk